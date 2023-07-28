Parle top in-home brand, Britannia leads out of home

Homegrown biscuit brand Parle remained the most chosen in-home fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand in India in 2022, topping the rankings for the eleventh year in a row, according to Kantar India’s annual Brand Footprint report released on Thursday.

The study ranks brands based on their consumer reach points, or CRPs, a measure that combines how many households are buying a brand (penetration) and how often (frequency of purchase) in a year. Parle had a CRP scrore of 7,449 million in 2022.

Also Read Adani Transmission renames itself as Adani Energy Solutions

The report measures over 408 brands and 107 billion CRPs under the categories of food, home care, health & beauty, beverages, snacking and dairy. For CY2022, Kantar split the most-chosen universe of brands into an in-home list and a newly launched out-of-home (OOH) one, keeping in mind the evolution in consumer behaviour and brand preferences.

Britannia topped the OOH list in 2022 with a CRP score of 498 million. It also ranked second in the in-home list with a CRP scrore of 6,691 million, followed by Amul (5,719 million), Clinic Plus (4,382 million) and Tata Consumer Products (3,040). Sunfeast, an ITC biscuit brand, made it to the Top 10 in-home list for the first time with 2,162 million CRPs. Another ITC brand in the snacks category, Bingo, made it to the Top 50 for the first time, jumping 13 places to 41st (in 2022) from 54th in 2021.

Snacking brands Haldiram’s (374 million), Cadbury (353 million), Balaji (283 million) and Parle Products (269 million) followed Britannia in the top five OOH FMCG list. Frooti (57 million), Thums Up (45 million), Amul (44 million), Maaza (40 million) and Sprite (32 million) were the top five OOH beverage brands.

“Seventy per cent of spends by a household are on food & beverages, which explains why they figure prominently in both the in-home and out-of-home lists,” said K Ramakrishnan, MD, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar. “Consumers are also increasingly making trips for purchases.

This is adding to their options and in turn their choice,” Ramakrishnan said. Overall, consumer reach points have increased nearly 50% in last five years. And the number of brands in the Billion CRP Brand club has increased from 16 to 28 in five years, he said.

For CY2022, Balaji, Lux, Sunsilk and Nirma made it to the Billion CRP Brand list. Also, more than half the brands in 2022 grew in terms of CRP across foods (58%), health and beauty (52%) and beverages (70%).

At an overall level, the number of FMCG brands growing share was 56%, with dairy brands showing low penetration, but higher frequency.