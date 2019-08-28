Parle threatens job loss again if GST rate cut demand not met; 8,000-10,000 jobs may be lost

(Image: Parle Products Website)

Days after a Parle executive threatened 8,000-10,000 job losses due to slower biscuit sales, the said executive has reiterated that the company might be forced to cut jobs if the government doesn’t provide a GST rate relief to biscuit makers. “The condition of job loss is actually an eventuality if our demand for lesser tax rates is not met,” Mayank Shah, category head, Parle Products Ltd said to news agency ANI in an interview yesterday. However, at the same time, Mayank Shah denied the reports of any job losses so far in his interview to ANI. “The facts have been hyped by media,” he said.

Earlier last week, Mayank Shah told Financial Express Online and other media outlets in separate interviews about “the eventuality of job loss” if the government did not accede to biscuit makers’ demand of bringing the pre-GST tax rates on biscuits. Alleging consumer slowdown and lower sales of biscuits, Parle had then said that it may have to lay-off employees as people are not buying its standard Marie, Glucose and Milk range. The company also said that its sales have dipped 8-9% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, several major players in the biscuit industry have hiked the prices of the premium biscuit categories, including Parle. While the Parle-G famed biscuit maker has steeped the retail rate of Hide & Seek bourbon by 20% to Rs 30/100 gm, ITC has also increased the price of Sunfeast bourbon by 8% to Rs 28/150 gm, according to a recent report by Kotak Institutional Equities. Compared to the same, rival Britannia’s same range sells for Rs Rs 28 for 150 gm.

Earlier, Parle had told Financial Express Online that the company is mulling price hike due to “shooting raw material prices”. However, the same may further have a blow on the demand, Mayank Shah had said then.