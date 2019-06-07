Parle, the company famous for its globally consumed Parle-G biscuits, has also borne the brunt of the ongoing consumer slowdown, but there are hopes of a quick revival with the promise of healthy monsoon and government efforts in tackling rural distress, says Mayank Shah, Category Head at Parle Products. While elections are usually a time when FMCG industry witnesses a spurt in sales, this has not been the case this year, Mayank Shah adds. He also talks about the outlook for consumer demand in India, changing consumer patterns in FMCG, recent government reforms that can bring the FMCG sector out of the distress, tactics employed by the companies in tough times and the fate of its Parle-G biscuits at a time when premiumisation is gaining ground. Edited excerpt of Mayank Shah\u2019s interview with Prachi Gupta. Consumer slowdown has been a much-discussed topic lately. Major FMCG players have acknowledged a slowdown in demand. How has Parle fared in the last quarter? We have also seen a bit of slowdown in the last quarter and primarily it was because of stagnation in business transactions as a result of elections. Now, typically what happens is the expectations are otherwise. What happens around elections is the sales of processed food goes up, especially in items like biscuits and snacks. Usually, the primary reason for the higher sales is the increase in activities on the political front because of the huge manpower that you are supposed to cater to - be it rallier, meetings, other functions where you have to rope in people. Normally there is a spike around that time and that is what we were expecting this election as well. To everybody's surprise, our anticipated growth didn't happen. We didn't see that growth coming in. In fact, there was a bit of tapering in terms of demand. This is ideally the type when you are growing and probably getting higher demand, but this was not the case. What about rural distress? Did that have any impact on the sales? Of Course rural too had some effect. During elections, the growth comes across from both rural and urban segments but mostly from the rural as that is one case where you will require such items more than urban where you have other means as well or other varieties as well. But unfortunately, both rural and urban demand was subdued. What we have seen is in the last quarter is one because of the scarcity of water because of uncertainties associated with the monsoon. The slowdown has to do with the sentiment. With the monsoon setting in and the expectation of a regular monsoon, things should start looking up and we should see revival soon. What can the government do to alleviate the crisis? We are largely dependent on monsoon for our irrigation and harvest. I think we should reduce our dependence on the same. We should look at job creation and other sectors. There should be a renewed focus by the government on two things. One, employment in the rural area - giving more livelihood opportunities to work and secondly, the development of infrastructure. We have witnessed in the past that whenever there is an infrastructure project, demand increases. Going forward, infrastructure would be pivotal in increasing commercial activity in rural India and employment prospects. Moreover, schemes like MGNREGA need a renewed focus. The newly elected government understands this very well and with the focus that the government has put on employment generation as well as rural development, we are hopeful of a revival. What is the expected time frame of the revival? We hope that this will take 2-3 months. This will also be coupled with the forecast of healthy monsoons. Do smaller packaging in products help in increasing the demand? Absolutely. The moment you come to Rs 5 or Rs 10, customer\u2019s buying propensity increases in rural India. In fact, you suddenly start to get a fresh set of consumers coming into the brand. That definitely is one of the strategies that companies use to drive growth in difficult times. What changes are you expecting in the FMCG sector in the coming 5-10 years? How is consumer preference changing? Consumption is changing from the good old days when the majority of the sales happened at the lower end of the market. The economic structure of the country is changing from a pyramid of economic classes. The structure is now heavy in the middle and more like you know a diamond, where the larger part of the consumer coming from the middle class. Earlier majority of the sales were driven by the lower strata of society but soon middle class will be driving it. \u00a0 Moreover, premiumization is gaining ground in almost all sectors and categories. All households are accepting premium brands. With affordability increasing, bettering of standards of living and rising income levels, we are poised for good growth. People are more ready to try and experiment with various products. Also, the gap between rural and urban aspirations is bridging. There might be a difference between their consumption and pattern of consumption but basic aspirations are similar. \u00a0 If premiumization is gaining ground, what really happens to your popular product Parle-G? The way we see things panning out, Parle-G is still consumed and we are growing there. Parle-G is a staple. Glucose biscuits remain even though there are 4-5 categories of biscuits like cookies, creams etc. Since social media has become accessible to everyone and is a major advertising platform for everyone, would you be ramping up your advertisement spends? Customers are getting more exposed to media irrespective of their locations. We used to spend 8-10% two years back. Now, the number is around 15-20% on digital spends. What is the market size that you expect to capture with the new launches? We have different launches happening. In the healthy range, we expect to capture about 15%market shares in the first two years of operations. In the crackers variety, we expect about 8% and in Platina range, we expect about 15-20% contribution.