Paris Premiere: Porsche 911 Speedster to be produced

Only 1,948 units of the open-top two-seater will

be built

The concept study, presented during the 70th birthday of the sports car company, will be produced as a limited edition—Porsche has decided to start producing the purist 911 Speedster in the first half of 2019; only 1,948 units of the open-top two-seater will be built. The number is reminiscent of the Porsche 356 ‘Number 1’ that received its operating licence on June 8, 1948.

The driveable 911 Speedster Concept was initially presented on June 8 this year in Zuffenhausen, Germany, as a ‘Heritage’ version; the car, the company said, was developed at Porsche Motorsport in Weissach, Germany, in cooperation with Style Porsche and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

The future 911 Speedster, based on the 991 range, will be the first car to be offered with Heritage Design packages. This accessory line by Porsche Exclusive allows for a high degree of personalisation for the 911.

In addition to the eye-catching paintwork, 21-inch centre lock wheels are another visual highlight of this latest concept study. Their cross-spoke wheel design, in fact, is similar to that of Porsche racing cars such as the 911 RSR and the GT3 R.

The tinted daytime running lights were also inspired by racing. Matching the study’s paintwork, they are kept in red. The two Talbot-shaped exterior mirrors as well as the fuel tank cap—centrally positioned on the bonnet—are in black-chrome and platinum. In contrast to the previously shown ‘Heritage’ version, the interior has perforated black leather with red highlights.

The concept car’s body is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. The fenders, and the front and rear bonnet are made from lightweight carbon fibre composite, while the chassis was taken from the 911 GT3. Also, the GT development department provided the exhaust system with its titanium tailpipes and drivetrain, including manually operated six-speed gearbox. The same goes for the centrepiece of the limited special edition: the Speedster Concept is powered by a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine developing more than 500bhp and capable of speeds up to 9,000rpm.