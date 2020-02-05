Paris pact: 29 power plants to shut by 2022 to meet international environmental commitments

On top of that, nearly 40,000 MW of upcoming plants are currently under various stages of construction, and are expected to be commissioned by 2022. (Representative image)

As many as 29 power plants in the country with a combined capacity of about 12,000 mega watt (MW) will require to be shut down by early 2022 in order to ensure that New Delhi meets its international environmental commitments. A bulk of these power plants of close to 25 years of age are run by state governments, while a few are operated by Central government-owned Damodar Valley Corporation and private companies namely CESC, Torrent Power, Ind Barath and Gupta Energy.

In her Budget speech on Saturday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since there are old thermal power plants with high carbon emission levels, “utilities running them would be advised to close them, if their emission is above the pre-set norms”.

Shutting down these units is not expected to have any major power supply disruptions as the current installed generation capacity is nearly double the demand level.

On top of that, nearly 40,000 MW of upcoming plants are currently under various stages of construction, and are expected to be commissioned by 2022.

Currently, coal-based power plants across the country are in the process of installing and upgrading equipment to meet the environmental norms. The actions include installing flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) units and electrostatic precipitators (ESP) in power plants. However, the government has found out that many old power plants will not be able to install such equipment because of space crunch, and have to be shut down by 2022. About seven acres of free land is needed to install FGDs in a 1,000 MW plant. Typically, about one acre of land is needed to house every MW of coal-based power generation capacity.

In an earlier estimate by the power ministry, 33 power plants with a capacity of 16,789 MW were seen to be shutting down due to scarcity of space. This list also included units from four major plants run by NTPC. However, some units from this list with more than 5,000 MW capacity have decided to instal pollution reducing equipment which will fit inside the plants with newer technologies.

Currently, as much as 1,61,402 MW of generation capacities are installing FGDs and another 64,525 MW are in setting up ESPs in a phased manner.

As reported earlier by FE, about 14,000 MW of power plants around the national capital region have missed the first deadline of installing FGDs by December, 2019. Another 26,330-MW power capacities are required to set up FGD units in 2020, 64,268 MW in 2021 and 64,055 MW in 2022. CLP India’s 1,320 MW Jhajjar Power plant is currently the only station to have commissioned such equipment.

The country will start effectively implementing its intended nationally determined contribution, under the Paris Agreement in 2015 on a “best effort” basis, in 2021. The target is to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35% by 2030 from 2005 level.