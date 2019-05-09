Paris-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Iran before flying to Dubai

Tehran | Published: May 9, 2019

The Airbus A340 flown by the low-cost carrier Joon was heading from Paris to Mumbai when it landed in the central Iran city of Isfahan.

A jetliner flown by a subsidiary of Air France that made an emergency landing in Iran stayed on the ground for several hours Wednesday before flying to Dubai, according to the airline.

The Airbus A340 flown by the low-cost carrier Joon was heading from Paris to Mumbai when it landed in the central Iran city of Isfahan.

Joon said in a statement that the plane, operating as flight AF218, landed out of precaution over a malfunctioning ventilation circuit.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said local authorities provided services to passengers. It said all were in good health.

Air France said the plane was checked by local maintenance teams and then departed for Al Maktoun International Airport in Dubai, where it was expected to arrive early Thursday.

Air France said it would re-route passengers to Mumbai on other airlines as soon as possible.

In December, a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing in Iran while flying from Dubai to Oslo.

Passengers were able to leave the following day, but Norwegian’s U.S.-made jet stayed in Iran for several weeks awaiting repairs. The airline cited paperwork involved in shipping aircraft parts to Iran because of U.S. sanctions against Tehran’s nuclear program.

