Paris Motor Show: Paris goes electric, but not for everybody

In electric cars, Chevrolet Bolt is perhaps the gold standard for global markets. It is priced $36,620 (about Rs 27 lakh) and has a range of 238 miles (383km). Others (for instance, Tesla’s) have a longer range but are far too expensive, and some (like Nissan Leaf; $29,990) are priced lower but can go only 150 miles (241km) on a single charge. At the Paris Motor Show 2018, most global carmakers showcased their EVs but almost all are expensive, luxury vehicles. Displayed in the city whose name is synonymous with the most ambitious climate change action plan in history, these EVs might not be able to do much for the climate—ready-to-deploy electric cars are finally here, but these aren’t for the masses. Vikram Chaudhary takes a look at a few from Audi, Kia, Hyundai, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and others.





(Prices mentioned pertain to the US market and without any tax credit; used for comparison.)