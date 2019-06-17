Paris Air Show: Boeing, Airbus face off amid slowdown

Published: June 17, 2019

The world's aviation elite are gathering at the Paris Air Show with safety concerns on many minds after two crashes of the popular Boeing 737 Max.

Airbus is expecting some big orders despite a slow sales year so far.

The world’s aviation elite are gathering at the Paris Air Show with safety concerns on many minds after two crashes of the popular Boeing 737 Max. The global economic slowdown and trade tensions between the US and other powers are also weighing on the event that opened Monday at Le Bourget airfield.

Boeing’s CEO said the company is heading into this week’s show with “humility” after the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia and Boeing’s botched communication over a cockpit warning system in the Max. Rival Airbus is expecting some big orders despite a slow sales year so far, and is likely to unveil its long-range A320 XLR at the Paris show. The event also is showcasing electric planes, pilotless air taxis and other cutting-edge technology.

