Paribandh Solutions: Tackling pandemic with homegrown tech

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gurgaon-based startup Paribandh Solutions has launched a proximity sensing device to enable social distancing. The device, named Raksh, is a standalone pager-sized unit that can be worn on a wrist as a pendant or clipped to the belt. The device has 360-degree proximity sensor which enables detection of similar devices in its proximity and as soon as two or more devices come within proximity, it warns users to maintain distance. The warning is delivered through a combination of sound alarm, vibration and an LED.

The device is a plug-and-play solution and targeted at workers, professionals and students. It can be deployed in multiple environments including manufacturing units, shopping malls, schools, educational institutions, cinema halls, airports, construction sites, financial institutions, corporates, government offices and public transport.

“As per WHO, social distancing is the only solution to reduce the spread of the virus till a vaccine is developed. While organisations have issued guidelines to enable social distancing at workplaces, our technology is built to enable implementation of these guidelines,” said Harmeet Gulati, founder and managing director of Paribandh Solutions.

Raksh will be available in different versions to suit the needs of end-users. The base version is built for masses in a rugged and durable form with loud alert mechanism for noisy workplaces. Raksh Junior is targeted at children and students with soothing warning tones, attractive colour options and data log for screening by parents.

The premium version (iRaksh) of the device will come with an LCD screen and a body temperature sensor. It will alert user in case of elevated temperature levels and can help in early detection of COVID-19 cases. Every device will have a unique device ID and will maintain a record of interactions between devices to enable effective contact tracing.

The enterprise solution will come with advanced features including cloud-based real-time notifications, data log for contact tracing, hands-free attendance solution and behaviour analysis to enable social distancing norms.

“We looked at existing solutions and realised that these solutions have limitations and not practical for our environment,” said Gulati. “For example, infrared based solution is unidirectional and unable to differentiate between a human and an object.

Other app-based solutions require a smartphone with Bluetooth and location settings which will drain the battery faster and won’t work in manufacturing units, call centres or educational institutes where smartphones are restricted.”

In contrast, Raksh is built to work in all environments and its proximity settings can be customised to local government regulations, he said. The startup has already tested the device and initiated production. It plans to ramp up the production as soon as the lockdown ends and has started inviting interest from organisations wanting to deploy the solution.