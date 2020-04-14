Paper mills demand ‘tag’ for essential services

Despite Covid-19 outbreak, most of the paper mills around the world (like in China, Indonesia, Europe, America, etc.) are operating, according to IPMA.

Paper mills have urged the central government to designate them as essential services, citing their indispensability in education, packaging and hygiene segments.

Indian Paper Manufacturers’ Association (IPMA) has written to Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal asking him to allow the industry exemptions from the national lockdown restrictions. “Paper Mills are continuous process production units and. ideally, should be exempted from lockdown,” said IPMA’s letter to Union Commerce Ministry. In some States the definition of “continuous process production units” is hazy.

“We have asked Centre to clarify this definition. Centre should also advise all State Governments that integrated paper mills should be designated as continuous process production units and allowed to operate,” AS Mehta, President, IPMA told FE.

As and when schools and colleges reopen, there will be enormous demand for notebooks and books for the new session. There is need to restore the entire supply chain beforehand, so that children do not suffer, says Mehta.

