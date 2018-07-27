Panel to discuss wind power transmission schemes today

The wind power generation projects won in the first three SECI auctions are scheduled to be commissioned by October 2018, May 2019 and November 2019, respectively. (Reuters)

The national committee on transmission is expected to take a call on Friday on the proposed Rs 393-crore schemes to improve electricity evacuation infrastructure in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Inadequate transmission infrastructure in these wind-rich states has been an impediment to wind power developers, and this was one of the reasons behind a number of them not participating in the latest auction for 2,000 MW of wind capacity conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in April, experts noted.

These two states have been the most coveted locations for wind power developers. Out of 6,050 MW of wind power bid by the SECI, 950 MW is at Tirunelveli pooling station in Tamil Nadu and 4,000 MW is at Bhuj pooling station in Gujarat.

Inox Wind, Adani Green, ReNew and Sembcorp are building 800 MW, 650 MW, 565 MW and 550 MW, respectively, through the Bhuj pooling station itself.

Sources have said the Bhuj Pooling station can accommodate maximum 2,700 MW of wind power projects. In order to facilitate evacuation system for the fourth tranche of SECI bid, along with 4,000 MW potential of wind power in Bhuj area, additional transmission system needs to be planned. To address the issue, a joint study meeting between the Central Electricity Authority, PGCIL, POSOCO and Gujarat’s state transmission company was convened in early June.

Experts have noted that the Bhachau–Varsana transmission line remains critically loaded even without wind and solar plants injecting power at the Bhuj pooling station.