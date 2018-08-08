Panel proposes Rs 510-cr transmission projects for wind power plants

The new recommendations include power transmission projects worth Rs 393 crore at the Bhuj and Tuticorin pooling stations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

The national committee on transmission has recommended projects worth Rs 510 crore across Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the two most coveted states for wind power developers. Inadequate transmission infrastructure in these wind-rich states has been an impediment to wind power developers, which led to the Centre cutting the capacity of wind power projects offered in the upcoming auctions by over 50% to 1,200 MW and cancelling the 2,000-MW wind tenders announced in April.

The new recommendations include power transmission projects worth Rs 393 crore at the Bhuj and Tuticorin pooling stations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, respectively. Capacity augmentation works worth Rs 135 crore was also suggested at the Kozhikode substation to address the persistent high voltage situation being experienced during off-peak hours in the southern regional grid. These projects are expected to be allotted to Power Grid Corp of India without going through competitive bidding due to the urgency of implementation.

Of 6,050 MW of wind power bid by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), 950 MW and 4,000 MW are at Tirunelveli and Bhuj pooling stations. Inox Wind, Adani Green, ReNew and Sembcorp are building 800 MW, 650 MW, 565 MW and 550 MW, respectively, through the Bhuj pooling station itself. Sources said that the Bhuj Pooling station can accommodate a maximum 2,700 MW of wind power projects. It warrants additional transmission system to facilitate evacuation system for the fourth tranche of SECI bid, along with 4,000 MW potential of wind power in that area.