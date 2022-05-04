Pandemic effect: Hybrid work works for most employees

Hybrid work has helped improve employee well-being, work-life balance, and performance, benefitting organisations worldwide, according to a new Cisco study. At the same time, more needs to be done to build an inclusive culture and fully embed hybrid work arrangements to boost readiness levels and enhance employee experience.

Cisco’s “Employees are ready for hybrid work, are you?” study found six in 10 (61%) employees holding that the quality of work has improved. A similar number (60%) felt that their productivity levels have gone up. Three-quarters of employees (76%) also feel their role can be performed as well remotely as in the office. However, the survey of 28,000 employees from 27 countries found only one in four thinking that their organisation is ‘very prepared’ for a hybrid work future.

“It is clear that hybrid working is here to stay, and for good reason, as employees and businesses alike see tangible benefits across key indicators – from improved overall employee well-being to better productivity and work performance,” said Anupam Trehan, people & communities leader, Cisco APJC. Cisco’s research examined the impact of hybrid work on five aspects of well-being – emotional, financial, mental, physical, and social – with over 78% of respondents saying it had helped them in various ways.

Time away from the office has improved work-life balance for 79% of employees. More flexible work schedules (62%) and significantly reduced or zero commuting time (53%) contributed to this improvement. Nearly two-thirds of people (64%) saved at least four hours per week when they worked from home, and 26% saved eight or more hours a week. A significant majority (73%) indicated that remote working has improved family relationships and 51% of the respondents reported strengthened friendships.

Over three-fourths (76%) of respondents felt their financial well-being had improved as remote work allowed them to save money. The average saving was a little over $150 per week. Of the 1,000 people surveyed in India, 92% saved money in the last 12 months while working remotely. Of these, 27% saved less than $50; 37% saved up to $150; 26% saved up to $300; 8% saved up to $500; and 2% saved over $500.

In addition, 68% of respondents believe their physical fitness has improved with remote working. Seven in 10 (71%) exercise more when they work remotely. A similar number (68%) say hybrid working has positively impacted their eating habits. Close to 72% of Indian employees say it has improved their physical well-being, with 86% feeling that hybrid working has helped them exercise more.

Given these benefits, the study found that nearly three-quarters (71%) of employees want the hybrid work model to become the norm. Around 20% want a fully remote working experience, leaving just 9% who want to go to the office on a full-time basis.

These findings underscore the need for an inclusive culture that can drive hybrid work in the future. Seven in 10 employees (73%) say their organisation needs to rethink its culture to make hybrid work truly inclusive. Key changes that employees would like to see are greater flexibility in work hours (60%) and greater emphasis on employee wellness and work-life balance (60%).

India data points

Hybrid working has improved overall well-being for 91% of Indian employees

Of the 1,000 people surveyed in India, 92% saved money in the last 12 months while working remotely

72% of Indian employees say hybrid working has improved their physical well-being

90% of Indian employees indicate that remote working has helped improve family relationships