Pandemic effect: Digital transition still a work in progress

Digital transformation isn’t a new imperative for business leaders, but Covid-19 has made it a more urgent one, with firms looking to enhance their agility, speed, and data-driven decision-making. At the recently held Sapphire conference in Orlando, Florida, German enterprise software maker SAP announced innovations in four critical areas that will help its customers accelerate their transformation journey with cloud-based solutions.

Scott Russell, Executive Board member, Customer Success, at SAP said, “For the past 50 years, SAP has been helping customers across the globe optimise their resources and deliver desired business outcomes by running mission critical platforms. And we are committed to keeping our focus on enabling the digital transformation of both new and existing customers – small, medium, and large across industries and geographies to help them scale further.”

According to a BCG survey, while 80% of businesses are turning to digital solutions, only about 30% have achieved true digital transformation. Keeping this in mind, SAP is providing end-to-end business process support across the focus areas. The four areas in which SAP will drive innovation and business value are:

Resilient supply chains and intelligent business networks: SAP has built a new suite of applications that streamline the digital supply chain and empower workers with intuitive tools as part of its partnership with Apple. Meanwhile, with Warehouse Operator and SAP Direct Distribution, the company aims to provide end-to-end warehouse visibility and control by managing high-volume warehouse operations and integrating complex supply chain logistics. There’s also the new SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud solution to optimise and support end-to-end manufacturing processes.

Moving businesses to action on sustainability: The growing number of SAP sustainability solutions help customers in achieving carbon-neutrality. RISE with SAP now offers customers a comprehensive view of their sustainability performance metrics through the SAP Sustainability Control Tower. The new SAP Product Footprint Management capability calculates the system-wide footprint of all products by combining existing business data with environmental factors.

Enabling business process transformation: As customers use the RISE with SAP solution to redesign their end-to-end business processes and migrate to a modular, agile cloud ERP, RISE with SAP and SOAR with Accenture will integrate and deliver what businesses need for a cloud-based transformation. Further, as industry leaders unlock innovation through cloud ERP with SAP, the company is expanding its capabilities with the new SAP Service Cloud.

Accelerating innovation with no-code and low-code development, process automation, data and AI: A leading no-code, low-code development environment for enterprise applications, SAP AppGyver now includes native integration with the SAP Service Cloud solution, which is part of the SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform). The SAP Process Automation solution has been enhanced to support no-code workflow management and robotic process automation (RPA).

“With a sustained emphasis on sustainability and other pillars, we strive to help customers and businesses in not only managing their top and bottom lines but becoming more resilient and relevant in the market,” Scott said.