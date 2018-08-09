Panasonic Video Door Phone: Turn your home into a safe haven

The VL–SW 274 comes with a high expandable nature, which allows it to connect with up to six wired and wireless monitors.

New-age televisions, refrigerators or mobile phones are not the only innovative products from the Panasonic stable. The fast-growing Japanese consumer electronics company has solutions to keep our residences secure too. Recently, the firm introduced a brand new wireless video door phone, VL–SW 274, that boasts of dynamic and intelligent advanced features, making it an ideal option for a safe haven. The device retails for Rs 33,450.

Designed for the single house apartment and condominium residential market, the VL–SW 274 is an innovative and uniquely designed surveillance product and offers features such as wireless monitoring, night vision with LED lights, voice change function, picture recording and electric lock release support.

The VL–SW 274 comes with a high expandable nature, which allows it to connect with up to six wired and wireless monitors. With the assistance of the 2.4 GHZ wireless sub-monitors connected across the house, the users can check visitors from the comfort of their own space, eliminating the need to walk to the unit and then checking for the visiting person. Furthermore, its electric lock release feature enables the user to unlock the door from anywhere in the house.

Adding another layer of safety, specially designed for children and the elderly, the VL–SW 274 comes with a voice change function, which enhances the user’s voice to make it sound similar to that of a grown man. Its additional security features include picture recording, which allows the main monitor and the extension monitors to record images from up to 50 door phone calls. Further, its door station comes embedded with LED lights, which enables a clear-cut display of the visitor at a distance of about 50cm at night.

Vijay Wadhwan, business head, Systems and Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “Today, home security is more of a necessity than a lifestyle choice. Our high quality wireless video door phones are fully equipped to allow consumers to go the extra mile and ensure safety of their family.”

Estimated street price: Rs 33,450