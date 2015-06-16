​​ ​
Pakistan’s FIA confiscates 912 Axact-owned vehicles

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly seized at least 912 cars and motorcycles owned by controversial IT firm Axact, which is embroiled in a fake degrees and money laundering case.

The agency sent a letter containing a list of seized vehicles, including some 700 cars, ranging from luxury Mercedes models to the more economic Suzuki Mehran to the Excise and Taxation department, asking it to keep files on the these vehicles closed until further orders, reported the Dawn.

The fate of these vehicles will be decided next week, FIA added.

Meanwhile, sources said that preparations to move Axact chief Shoaib Shaikh to Islamabad, where cases against him, his wife and the firm’s employees will be heard, were in the final stages.

