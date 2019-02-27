Pakistan closes airspace: Jet Airways wants DGCA to relax crew timing curbs

"Due to the escalation of tension along the Western border, the Pakistani airspace has been closed. In view of this, we have to reroute flights South of Pakistan FIR (flight information region) leading to increase in flight and flight duty times," Jet Airways vice-president for operations Floyd Gracious said in a communication to the airline pilots.

Pakistan, Jet Airways, DGCA, Pakistani airspace,surgical strike 2, IAF air strike, india pakistan tension, latest news on india pakistan The dispensation has been sought as these West-bound flights, which were earlier using the Pakistani airspace, will now have to be operated over the sea, entailing higher flying time than the regular routes, the source said.

Jet Airways has sought relaxation in flight duty and rest-hour norms from the regulator DGCA due to the closure of the Pakistani airspace and subsequent rerouting of the West-bound flights amid escalation of tension between the two nations. The dispensation has been sought as these West-bound flights, which were earlier using the Pakistani airspace, will now have to be operated over the sea, entailing higher flying time than the regular routes, the source said.

“Due to the escalation of tension along the Western border, the Pakistani airspace has been closed. In view of this, we have to reroute flights South of Pakistan FIR (flight information region) leading to increase in flight and flight duty times,” Jet Airways vice-president for operations Floyd Gracious said in a communication to the airline pilots.

An FIR refers to specified airspace where flight information and alerting services are provided. Generally, an FIR can be land and sea territory as well as any international airspace as defined under global norms. “We have requested the DGCA for some special dispensation due this sudden development keeping in view least discomfort to travelling guests,” he said. Both the pilots and cabin crew are governed by DGCA mandated flight duty and time limitation (FDTL) norms but a special dispensation will allow the crew to do additional duties and night landings as well.

