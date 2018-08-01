P R S Oberoi, executive chairman of EIH Limited says, Kolkata deteriorating, no real development is taking place

Oberoi said that he had written to the city mayor six to eight months ago to clear the pavements along the entire Chowringhee area, where the hotel is located, and also the hotel’s arcade of hawkers. (Reuters)

P R S Oberoi, executive chairman of EIH Limited which runs the Oberoi and Trident hospitality brands, today said that Kolkata as a city is “deteriorating and no real development is taking place”. Oberoi, who was in the city to attend the company’s AGM, told reporters that the Oberoi Grand hotel here is the oldest owned property of EIH and he had spent a substantial portion of his life in the city. “I had spent a substantial portion of my life in Kolkata. I feel sad when I come back. The city is deteriorating. No real development taking place here”, he said.

Oberoi said that he had written to the city mayor six to eight months ago to clear the pavements along the entire Chowringhee area, where the hotel is located, and also the hotel’s arcade of hawkers. But there was no response.

“Six to eight months ago, I had written to mayor of the city corporation to clear the pavements of hawkers. The pavements do not look clean. But there is no response”, he said. Traffic in the city has become worse. But the road to the airport was good, he added. Earlier, more foreign tourists used to come to the hotel, the EIH executive chairman said. Meanwhile, 50 rooms and suites are being added to the Oberoi Grand in the city, company sources said.