P D Vaghela takes charge as TRAI Chairman

October 1, 2020 7:24 PM

A 1986-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Vaghela was earlier Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. Vaghela's appointment as TRAI chairman was announced earlier this week.

The newly-appointed Chairman of TRAI, P D Vaghela on Thursday took charge at the helm of the telecom and broadcasting regulatory body. Vaghela has been appointed as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief for three years or till he attains the age of 65. He takes over the baton from R S Sharma, who completed his tenure on Wednesday.

Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) Director General SP Kochhar, in a statement earlier this week, had said, “We heartily welcome Dr P D Vaghela as the new TRAI Chairman and look forward to working with him for taking forward the telecom industry’s critical role in nation-building.”

COAI had further said that the industry is keenly looking for the leadership and support of the regulator and government for creating a more stable regulatory environment, essential for further growth of the digital services sector. This is essential to enable the realisation and timely achievement of the government’s targets specified in the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, COAI had said.

