OYO’s latest Rs 2,900 crore European acquisition is $2 trillion opportunity for it

Published: May 1, 2019 5:31:33 PM

OYO sees the acquisition as a massive opportunity of $2 trillion, with Europe being the largest market of Homes- @Leisure Group

Hotel leasing chain OYO’s acquisition of @Leisure group could prove to be a massive $2 trillion opportunity for the company, OYO announced. OYO has agreed for a sum close to €369m or around Rs 2,900 crore for the deal, the Financial Times reported. However, OYO spokesperson declined to divulge the details of the same to Financial Express Online.

With this acquisition, the company will be able to leverage @Leisure’s network of holiday homes, holiday parks, and holiday apartments which @Leisure manages at present. The company as of now belongs to Axel Springer, a media and technology company and is based in Amsterdam. 

Why @Leisure group?

The move is aimed at achieving OYO’s vision of “global real estate brand while maintaining leadership in the hospitality industry,” OYO said. OYO also revealed the rationale behind this strategic investment.

While OYO sees the acquisition as a massive opportunity of $2 trillion, with Europe being the largest market of Homes- @Leisure Group, it is also one of the very few companies in the world that could put OYO’s full-stack approach to vacation rentals management, OYO said. It also attributed the company’s profitable growth in the past as a marker of financial discipline and prudence from @Leisure Group’s management team leader Tobias Wann.

The company plans to appoint Tobias Wann as the CEO for its Vacation Homes, OYO Global. Wann will be working with Mahinder Gulati, who is OYO’s Global Chief Strategy Officer.

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that Leisure group’s business decisions are closely aligned with OYO’s overall mission that has incredible potential.

@Lesiure is a vacation rental company in Europe which operates under brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, and Danland. The company serves in 13 European countries with 30,000-holiday homes and subscription-based home management service with over 85,000 homes across 50 countries, OYO said.

OYO currently operates overseas in various countries including the UK, US, India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines. It has recently expanded its footprint in Japan as well.

