OYO sees twofold jump in solo bookings at cold destinations in winters

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 10:07 PM

Hospitality firm OYO has witnessed over twofold jump this year in bookings from solo travellers to cold destinations during winter holidays as compared to last year.

According to the OYO Travel Index 2018, Shimla was followed by other hill stations such as Shillong, Gangtok, Mussoorie, Ooty and Dalhousie.

Hospitality firm OYO has witnessed over twofold jump this year in bookings from solo travellers to cold destinations during winter holidays as compared to last year. It has received a 131 per cent rise in such bookings for the December 25-January 6 period this season at cold destinations and Shimla is on the top of the list, said OYO in a statement. According to the OYO Travel Index 2018, Shimla was followed by other hill stations such as Shillong, Gangtok, Mussoorie, Ooty and Dalhousie. This winter has, so far, recorded a 104 per cent higher bookings in total.

“Interestingly, colder destinations are witnessing an increasing trend of couple as well as family vacationers when compared to beach destinations,” OYO stated. Besides, people are planning travels to beach destinations also such as Goa, Puri, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Alappuzha and Digha. “These destinations have seen a 66 per cent increase in bookings as compared to the 2017 winter holiday season,” it said.

It further added that the travel index has found a “99 per cent increase in couple and 106 per cent in family travellers to colder cities whereas the increase is 71 per cent and 63 per cent for couple and family travellers to beach cities respectively.” According to OYO Hotels & Homes Vice-President Burhanuddin Pithawala, “Solo travellers are the most significant contributors to bookings this holiday season. We only see this trend increasing year-on-year.”

