​​​
  3. OYO inks pacts with SBI, Bank of Baroda for extending financial support to the company’s hotel partners

OYO inks pacts with SBI, Bank of Baroda for extending financial support to the company’s hotel partners

Hospitality firm OYO today said it has inked memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda for extending financial support to the company's hotel partners.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2018 4:48 PM
“These MoUs will help us in shortening the demand-supply gap of quality accommodation by offering hoteliers a platform to transform their property and enhance the business by creating beautiful living spaces,” OYO Fintech SVP Jayant Chauhan said.

Hospitality firm OYO today said it has inked memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda for extending financial support to the company’s hotel partners. Signed under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, the MoUs will enable financial support for the company’s existing and potential hotel partners for fuelling transformation and standardisation at their properties, OYO said in a statement.

“These MoUs will help us in shortening the demand-supply gap of quality accommodation by offering hoteliers a platform to transform their property and enhance the business by creating beautiful living spaces,” OYO Fintech SVP Jayant Chauhan said.

This will also allow OYO to help in the creation of thousands of jobs in tier II and III cities by nurturing micro-entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector, the company said. OYO currently operates in more than 160 cities across India, China, Malaysia and Nepal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top