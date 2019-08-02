OYO Hotels launches partnership programme for asset owners

The hotel aggregator claimed its annual retention is as high as 99.5% across the chain in India and South Asia.

OYO Hotels & Homes on Thursday announced the launch of its Partner Privilege Program for its over-10,000 asset owner community in India.

The programme includes growth benefits to support business advances, capital expenditure requirement for expansion, partnership benefits through tie-ups with entities such as Paytm, Acko, BMW, Volkswagen, as well as staff welfare and personal goals.

These benefits include easy and expedited availability of ‘Cash in Bank’ business advance and improved attractive lending terms from banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). There are also dedicated capital expenditure support, guidance and consultation to help partners expand and open new properties with OYO. The Cash in Bank facility is for partners who have been with OYO for a period of time and have delivered good consumer experience.

Aditya Ghosh, chief executive for India and South Asia, said the amount under the Cash in Bank facility was paid as a business advance for expansion.

“We benefit out of this by seeing an overall growth in the business of the hotel. The owner is taking the business advance, he is investing in better infrastructure, better staff, better cleanliness, etc, that drive customer experience. At the price point that we are in today, which is the affordable segment, the moment a customer sees a jump in the experience, he keeps coming back to the hotel over and over again. When that happens, occupancy jumps and when occupancy jumps, revenue goes up,” he said.

Chief supply officer Ayush Mathur said the programme had been designed for those asset owners who need some infrastructural upgradation for their asset, and who have been with the firm for a while. “This is something where OYO invests in the asset owner and helps them upgrade their infrastructure to deliver a better consumer experience.”

Other benefits also include improved attractive lending terms from banks and NBFCs. “We also have tie-ups with a few NBFCs, which are predominantly working with us, purely on the confidence of OYO’s business potential in that particular asset. The asset owners can borrow at better terms from these NBFCs that include parameters like better tenure, collateral, etc,” Mathur said.

The programme has also introduced partnership benefits that include Acko-designed free insurance product for employees without any charges on distributor commission, Paytm-powered zero charges current account for OYO Hotel owner and zero-charges salaried account for staff. OYO has also introduced Paytm-powered accidental insurance cover for staff of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The hotel aggregator claimed its annual retention is as high as 99.5% across the chain in India and South Asia. “On an average, over 75% of hotel owners associated with OYO have seen an increase of almost over three times in occupancy,” it said.

The firm also highlighted that over 90% of business at OYO hotels in India are being generated by the repeat, direct or word-of-mouth customers.