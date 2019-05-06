OYO bookings growth more than doubles amid summer travel season; Goa, Delhi most booked destinations

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 5:50:03 PM

On OYO’s platform, Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru were the most booked destinations with Goa getting maximum traction from Bengaluru and Pune.

Hotel leasing chain and franchise OYO has recorded a more than double growth in bookings backed up the peak travel season in summer, the company announced. Compared to the booking period of Jan- Mar in 2018, there has been an increase in travellers who plan their holidays in advance, which has resulted in the increase, OYO said.

On OYO’s platform, Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru were the most booked destinations with Goa getting maximum traction from Bengaluru and Pune. Among off-beat destinations, Coorg was the most preferred destination, leaving behind Chail, Almora, Alwar, Chikmagalur, and Yercaud. Coorg has exceeded the average booking growth witnessed at OYO platform with a 159% increase in the booking. OYO also said that the customers chose its mobile application over the website to make the booking with the mobile application used almost 30 times more than the website.

International destinations: Nepal booked the most

From international destinations, Nepal saw a massive demand from travellers with over 200% increase in the bookings made for the Himalayan country, compared to the last year. In Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal, Kuala-Lumpur, Jakarta and Kathmandu registered maximum bookings, OYO revealed the data of its international travellers.

Recently, Ritesh Agarwal’s OYO acquired @Leisure group, expanding its European presence. The Amsterdam based group has several holiday homes, holiday parks and holiday apartments under its management which the Alibaba backed group looks forward to leveraging. The move is further to achieving OYO’s vision of “global real estate brand while maintaining leadership in the hospitality industry,” OYO said in a statement.

The company said that the investment could prove to be a massive $2 trillion opportunity. OYO has agreed for a sum close to €369m or around Rs 2,900 crore for the deal, the Financial Times reported. However, the same could not be confirmed from OYO spokesperson.

OYO is spread across various countries including the UK, US, India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines. It has recently expanded its footprint in Japan as well.

