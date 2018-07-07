Over-invoiced pepper causing harm to local industry: Traders

India is the largest consumer of pepper in the world and the second largest producer after Vietnam.

Pepper imports into India have almost doubled and are seen increasing despite the imposition of a minimum import price (MIP), according to traders who alleged that over-invoiced pepper is causing harm to the domestic economy.

India is the largest consumer of pepper in the world and the second largest producer after Vietnam.

The Union government imposed a MIP for pepper at CIF value of Rs 500 per kg to protect the interests of pepper growers in December 2017, based on the proposal of the state-run Spices Board that cheaper imports of pepper is putting pressure on the domestic market.

The All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF ) had raised concern that the imposition of a MIP would lead to a crisis in situations when the global and domestic markets are at a discount to the MIP of Rs 500.

Figures of Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) made available to FE by AISEF sources reveal that in the period of January-May 2018, India imported 10,802 tonne of pepper from Vietnam alone. In 2017, the imports from Vietnam stood at 5345 tonne and in 2016, it was 6710 tonne.

“Currently the Vietnam price for MG1 grade pepper is `175 per kg , while India is selling at Rs 350-360 per kg. The pepper that is coming must have a minimum price of Rs 500 and then pay tax . It is a clear case of over-invoicing and the margin money must be coming back in the Hawala route,”Jojan Malayil chief executive officer of Kochi based Bafna Enterprises told FE.

There are also reports of cheaper pepper coming to India through the land route via the porous borders of Nepal and Burma.

India is no longer an exporter of raw pepper and exports value added pepper while Vietnam remains a commodity exporter. Being the global processing hub, competing origins depend on India for selling their raw material.

The government move has not stopped the imports of pepper but has hit Export Oriented Units (EOU) who import pepper and export after value addition. AISEF sources said that many units are planning to close or relocate.

Only the oil and oleoresin industry has been given exemption from MIP and they can import pepper through the advanced license route , but the extraction industry mostly imports light berries from Sri Lanka known for its high oil content.

The Jakarta based International Pepper Community (IPC) projects the total world pepper production in 2018 at 4,45,150 tonne against 4,60,499 tonne in 2017.

Indian pepper production is projected to improve in 2018 due to favourable weather conditions to 64,000 tonne by IPC.