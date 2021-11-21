Over 70,000 Indian exporters gear up for Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale via Amazon

Indian exporters are launching over 52,000 new products on Amazon's global websites for the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon India on Sunday said over 70,000 Indian exporters, who are part of its Global Selling programme, will offer millions of ‘Made in India’ products to global customers during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on November 25 and ends on November 29.

Indian exporters are launching over 52,000 new products on Amazon’s global websites for the upcoming holiday season, according to a statement. Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products across categories, including Home and Kitchen, STEM Toys, Apparel, Health and Personal Care, Office Products, Jewellery, Beauty and Furniture by exporters across India, it added.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US with large-scale shopping from customers for gifts for friends and family. Black Friday is celebrated a day after Thanksgiving with retailers wooing potential shoppers with special deals and discounts. Online retailers had started offering special promotions on the Monday that followed Thanksgiving weekend (similar to Black Friday sale by brick-and-mortar stores), hence the name Cyber Monday.

Amazon said it works with Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment; supports them with logistics solutions to get their inventory ready, and guides them to market their products through a range of deals and advertising options.

“The BFCM sale marks the beginning of the global holiday season. Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on e-commerce for products globally, we believe that the 2021 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers,” Amazon India Director of Global Trade Abhijit Kamra said.

He added that e-commerce exports help lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to build and scale their exports business. “Through Amazon Global Selling, we will continue to make exports easy and accessible for MSMEs across India and contribute to the government’s vision of boosting exports,” he said.

Some of the globally popular Indian brands from Amazon Global Selling who would be offering their unique products and creations this holiday season include Skillmatics (toys); clothing brands like Virgin Crafts and Stylore; and Vahdam (tea brand).

Amazon Global Selling is one of Amazon’s flagship programme that helps Indian MSMEs start or expand their exports business using e-commerce. The programme was launched in India in 2015 to help Indian exporters reach customers worldwide through Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces.

Currently, there are more than 70,000 exporters across India on the programme. Amazon Global Selling has surpassed USD 3 billion in cumulative sales till now. In January 2020, Amazon had made three important commitments to India “digitally enabling 10 million MSMEs in India, enabling exports worth USD 10 billion and creating one million incremental jobs” by 2025.