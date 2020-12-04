  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 50 unicorn startups expected in India by 2022: Official

By: |
December 4, 2020 9:59 PM

Rai said by 2025, Indian software products revenue will be USD 70-80 billion against the existing USD 10 billion.

A unicorn is a privately-held startup valued at over USD 1 billion. (Representational Image)

The number of startup unicorns in India may surpass 50 by 2022, a senior official said on Friday. The country is home to 21 unicorns at present, collectively valued at USD 73.2 billion, as per the Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020. The US and China have 233 and 217 unicorns, respectively. A unicorn is a privately-held startup valued at over USD 1 billion.

“In 2012, we had one unicorn… and by 2022, India will have about 52 unicorns,” Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Director-General, Omkar Rai, said at the ABP Group’s ‘Infocom 2020’.

Related News

Rai said by 2025, Indian software products revenue will be USD 70-80 billion against the existing USD 10 billion.

India has talent and cost arbitrage to succeed in the global software products market, which is about USD 520 billion, and is expected to become a trillion dollar market by 2025, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Over 50 unicorn startups expected in India by 2022 Official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shipping costs skyrocket, exporters feel the heat
2RBI plans scale-based regulatory approach for NBFCs
3Shantanu Narayen, Ajay Banga named among Fortune Businessperson of the Year 2020