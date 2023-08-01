scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

“The world’s fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts,” Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo source: PTI)

Telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites within 10 months of launch of the service, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. The 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts.

Also Read

“The world’s fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts,” Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country.

Also Read

Data shared by the minister shows that over 3 lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of 5G service launch on October 1 last year. According to official data, 1 lakh sites were installed within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of service.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 13:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS