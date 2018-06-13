Over 240 companies to participate in International MSME Expo next week

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the Expo.

As many as 45 foreign companies and 200 domestic micro, small and medium enterprises are expected to participate in the the 5th India International MSME Startup Expo here next week.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the Expo, in which over 200 domestic MSMEs are likely to participate, the organisers said today.

Chairman of MSME Development Forum Rajnish Goenka said 45 foreign companies are likely to participate in the Expo being held here during June 22-24, ahead of the International MSME Day on June 27.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Besides, Goenka said the forum has suggested creation of a Core Group comprising ministries like Agriculture, Food Processing, MSME, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Rural Development to look into the ways and means of doubling farmers’ income.

Asked whether Prabhu will inaugurate the event, he replied in the affirmative.