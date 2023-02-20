‘Our two-year stay-back visa helps start careers’

While Ireland is home to just about 6,000 Indian students, the country is attracting an increasing number of Indians to its universities, says Giles O’Neill, the director of Education in Ireland, the body responsible for promoting Irish education abroad. He tells FE’s Vikram Chaudhary that the two-year stay-back visa is a reason good enough to study and start your career in Ireland. Excerpts:

What edge does Ireland offer students over other countries?

Ireland is a small island nation in Europe with much to offer to international students. Irish universities are ranked amongst the top worldwide. Ireland is a native English-speaking country in the European Union, so studying and settling here is easy. Our universities offer more than 5,000 programmes, so there one for everyone’s need. Ireland is host to students from over 160 countries, giving you a lot of cultural exposure.

Ireland is also emerging as a prominent technological and corporate hub, and leading MNCs have their European headquarters or offices here. Irish universities are known for making their graduates highly employable with the right exposure and internships. Students are exposed to dynamic employment opportunities ensuring high return on investment for their education.

What are the most popular courses offered by Irish higher education institutions?

Some programmes that have gained popularity over the last few years are data science/big data, IT, computer science, software/electrical engineering, artificial intelligence, business and finance, pharmaceuticals, digital marketing, biotech/medtech and medicine.

What are the job opportunities students can pursue after completing studies?

International students studying in Ireland can stay back for two years after graduation to seek employment. Ireland needs young and dynamic professionals to work in local offices of MNCs such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Deloitte, KPMG, Pfizer, etc. Students graduating from Irish universities and colleges have the opportunity to seek employment in these MNCs.

What are the Irish visa policies in place for international students?

Ireland sees a strong approval rate for study visas. We offer the option of a two-year stay-back visa, using which international students can continue to stay in Ireland after their education to explore employment opportunities.

How many Indian students do you find staying back in Ireland after education? What are some common job sectors they end up working in?

Currently, Ireland is home to about 45,000 Indians. Of these, 5,000-6,000 are studying in higher education institutions. The remaining came to Ireland seeking jobs or stayed back in the country post their education. Popular jobs for Indians depends on the degrees they pursue, and usually are in IT, engineering, pharmaceuticals, data sciences, digital marketing and communications.