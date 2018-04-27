Our R&D is working on cost-effective tech for global markets, says MD of Yamaha Motor Research & Development India

In an exclusive interview with FE’s R Ravichandran, Yasuo Ishihara, managing director, Yamaha Motor Research & Development India (YMRI), dwells on the company’s strategies.

Japanese auto major Yamaha says its R&D centre in Chennai is collaborating with other R&D centres across the globe to develop advanced technologies, including for cost-effective BS VI and electric vehicles meant for Indian and overseas markets. While the company is ready with electric bikes for India, it feels the lack of necessary infrastructure will be a spoiler for a smooth EV foray. In an exclusive interview with FE’s R Ravichandran, Yasuo Ishihara, managing director, Yamaha Motor Research & Development India (YMRI), dwells on the company’s strategies. Excerpts:

How big is your R&D team now and what are its current activities?

Yamaha established its fifth global R&D centre in India in 2013, with an objective to develop affordable models for the Indian market, achieve cost development targets and expand export business for both CBU and components. In a span of five years, we have added two centres in India — Surajpur (Greater Noida, UP) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) — along with a team strength of 110 engineers, which we plan to double soon. Amongst our other initiatives, Yamaha’s R&D operations team is currently focussing on facelifts for existing models, new platforms and BS-VI migration, while ensuring that the platform or materials change is done in a cost-competitive manner.

Where do you see the Indian R&D centre heading, including developing technologies for global operations?

The objective of the YMRI is to develop models for the Indian and eventually, the global market. We have already started sharing parts, components and CBU with foreign Yamaha sites. In fact many key components of the FZ25 and R15 Version 3 were exported. YMRI’s role is to expand it with global quality. We share the development with headquarters, platform by HQ, variation by us.

In India, our strong point is low cost and affordable development. If Yamaha Motor Group wants to launch a low-cost motorcycle in a particular country, our R&D set-up can support them. At Yamaha, a collaboration of engineers, design review and joint test is being done on a regular basis. Currently, we are studying the same platform modification aspects with other R&Ds; cost development, especially, is our strong point and we try to expand cheaper parts to other Yamaha plants across the globe.

What is your strategy on electric and other fuel engine options, including Bharat VI specifications?

The India R&D aims to develop not only higher-specification models but also low-cost with good balance for the Indian market. With regard to BS VI specifications, the work has already begun. We look forward to utilising our global R&D centres for the Indian market. As far as electric vehicles are concerned, we are at present conducting a feasibility study in this area. Yamaha has an edge in this segment as we already have EV products in other countries and are transferring such products to India; it is not so difficult.

What is the timeframe for developing each of these technologies and how is Yamaha India planning to observe?

As mentioned above, the work on the new BS VI emission norms has already begun, and we will follow the guidelines of the Indian government. Regarding EV, I must say it’s an ambitious target and almost impossible to achieve. The reason I am saying this is because the EV market will not only depend on the vehicle technology but also the power generation capacity at the national level, infrastructure of charging station, social mobility innovation and standardisation of battery.

Are you specifically working on EV charging and other areas?

We have already started our feasibility study in this area. Our primary focus will be to make investments in power units and batteries. Infrastructure development in collaboration with some partners may be another area where we would look forward to make our investments.

What is the investment or cost involved in developing each of these technologies?

Yamaha is planning to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in its R&D over the next three years. The investments will be in the field of new product development and building technologies to adhere to the BS VI norms.