Our product fulfil all possible needs of a consumer: Rajeev Chaba, MD – MG Motor India

Rajeev Chaba

British carmaker Morris Garages (MG), which has officially entered India with its first car — Hector — is keen on capturing the SUV segment and has no plans to launch hatchbacks in the near term. Rajeev Chaba, India president and MD, in an interaction with Pritish Raj, says the company is cautiously optimistic about the business and will not aim for profits immediately. Excerpts:

Most of the foreign manufacturers have had an unsuccessful stint here even after a decade of operations. Many are still in losses. What gives you the confidence that MG will be able to crack the most complex car market in the world?

I am not in absolute confidence. In fact, I am scared because the industry is controlled by two big manufacturers and there is very little space for other to make a mark. But with the kind of product we have now and others that we will be launching, we are confident that they fulfil all the possible needs a consumer can have. Not only many features in Hector are first-class, the pricing is hugely competitive. The strategy is to give unique products, and the focus on volumes makes the brand desirable.

Does it mean profit is not on the list of top priorities?

I would be a bad manager if I can’t make profits out of a business I run. Money is obviously required to keep the business sustainable but that will come only when employees, channel partners and customers are satisfied. Therefore, we have to ensure acceptability of our products and once that is done, other things will follow.

Don’t you think there could have been a better time to enter India as car sales have been subdued here for close to a year now due to several macroeconomic factors?

I believe all times are good times as long as your products and preparations are in the right place. Moreover, four years ago when we decided to bet on India, we did not know that there would be a financial crunch in the system and rates will go high. There could always be some or the other issues in a particular market, but to face them and recover from them is what defines a good consumer company.

You have announced your intent to be an SUV player. Though the SUV segment is growing at a brisk pace, a large part of the market is driven by hatchbacks. Don’t you think you will lose on prospective hatchback buyers?

Our emphasis on SUVs has been after an extensively thought-out plan and we aim to be known as an SUV player, at least in the near to medium term. As the market evolves, may be in the medium to long term, we can think of hatchbacks.

The dealership community is going through a rough patch due to liquidity constraints and poor sales. What issues did you face during your hunt for dealer partners and how difficult it is to expand network?

Liquidity is not going to remain a problem always. Yes, we had some problems bringing them on board, but 90% of our partners have successfully and voluntarily associated with us. With the remaining, we are in the process of resolving some of the teething issues.