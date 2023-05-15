OSSUS BIORENEWABLES: Green hydrogen – on demand, on site

Emissions from fossil fuel are the biggest source of greenhouse gases. If we stand a realistic chance of transitioning to a greener tomorrow, we need multiple green energy sources, and hydrogen is a key piece of the puzzle. Ossus Biorenewables is doing meaningful work in this direction. As the world moves towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources, this Bengaluru-based startup is at the forefront of providing clean, green energy solutions.

Ossus is disrupting the green hydrogen space by using waste carbon in industrial effluents as the starting material for green hydrogen. It has developed an AI-powered, intelligent bioreactor, the OB HydraCel which accesses carbon from wastewater from process industries and supplies them with on-demand, on-site green hydrogen gas.

Ossus was founded in 2017 by Suruchi Rao, Shanta Rao, and Kamar Suhail Basha. It develops novel bioreactors for green hydrogen production directly at process industry sites. They have deployed their signature product in Jharkhand for one of India’s largest steel manufacturers.

Green hydrogen is still a nascent sector globally, with many foundational technologies being experimented with. This opens doors to new opportunities for innovation in this space, says Suruchi Rao, co-founder & CEO of Ossus. The company’s core IP finds roots in using microorganisms sourced directly from effluents as catalysts for green hydrogen production.

Recently, Ossus has raised $2.4 million in a pre-Series A round from Gruhas and Rainmatter Climate. The funding raised will be used to accelerate the deployment of Ossus’ OB HydraCel across other sectors, including refining, foods, brewing, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries, and produce 3-5 tonnes of green hydrogen each day before the end of the year.

Suruchi Rao said, “With the fresh infusion of funds, we will be poised to exponentially scale up the manufacturing of the HydraCel bioreactors, build enhanced bio-capability with state-of-the-art instrumentation, and expand across South Asia, Europe, and US.”

With India’s ambitions to become a global green hydrogen hub, its G20 presidency, and an outlay of `19,700 crore announced as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the time is ripe for the country’s transition to a low carbon intensity economy with green hydrogen as a fossil fuel replacement. The company is optimistic that their green hydrogen solutions from effluent is a game changer innovation that can disrupt and help transition to a more sustainable future.

VALUE IN GREEN

* A Bengaluru-based green energy-startup

* Produces and supplies hydrogen using wastewater

* Developed an AI-powered, intelligent bioreactor — OB HydraCel

* Raises $2.4 million from Gruhas and Rainmatter Climate in pre-Series A round