Oriana Power commissions 1 MWp floating solar project in Rajasthan

Oriana Power on Thursday announced commissioning of a one megawatt peak (MWp) floating solar power project in Rajasthan. The project has been commissioned for Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement, at its Dabok mine in the state.

According to the company, the project will generate approximately 1.7 million units of clean electricity annually and save around 4.4 million litres of water per year, reducing water evaporation by up to 70 per cent.

“The state has vast untapped potential in terms of intense solar radiation, one of the highest sunny days in a year and availability of vast barren and uncultivable, unutilised government and private land. This has the potential to make Rajasthan a highly preferred destination for solar energy at the global level,” Anirudh Saraswat, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Oriana Power, said.

Oriana Power is one of India’s leading solar energy solution providers that finances, constructs and operates solar projects for their industrial and commercial customers.