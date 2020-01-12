Ordinance for open coal market out

Earlier, there was no provision for grant of composite PL-cum-ML for coal. (Representative image)

The Union government has come out with the Mineral Laws Amendment Ordinance, 2020, which enables the implementation of the latest Cabinet decision to remove end-use restrictions in coal blocks to be put up for auctions, reports fe Bureau.

The MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP Act 2015 have also been amended to provide for allocation of coal blocks for composite prospecting licence-cum-mining lease.

