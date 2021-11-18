OralScan wins Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award

The award was instituted by Raghunath Mashelkar in 2011 in the memory of his late mother to contribute to an inclusive innovation movement in India. (Representative image)

OralScan, a breakthrough high tech device that provides an early, accurate and cost effective detection of pre-cancerous lesions, has won the Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award 2021. This is a handheld device that can be used by healthcare workers easily and has no waiting period for test results.

India has one-third of global oral cancer cases, accounting for 30% of all cancers in the country. Out of the nearly 90,000 cases of oral cancer detected each year in the country, more than half die the same year due to late stage detection. Every year, more than one million cases of cancer are reported in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research predicts that there will be an estimated 12% increase in cancer cases over the next five years.

Dr Subhash Narayanan, founder and CEO of Sascan Meditech and his team created OralScan – an optical imaging multimodal device that uses Machine Learning algorithm for the early detection of pre-cancerous lesions in the mouth. This high technology device provides patients access to diagnosis locally and saves them cost and pain of multiple biopsies, while ensuring early detection. So far, OralScan has reached eight states in India and impacted 1,000 lives.

