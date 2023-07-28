scorecardresearch
Optimistic about India semiconductor path; let's do this together: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu

“Let’s do this together,” Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn said addressing SemiconIndia 2023.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu
Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn. (File photo: Reuters)

Foxconn on Friday said it is optimistic about direction of India’s semiconductor roadmap, and asserted that Taiwan is and will be India’s most trusted and reliable partner. “Let’s do this together,” Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn said addressing SemiconIndia 2023.

Building an ecosystem for chips in India is “for very brave”, he said adding “Where there is a will, there is a way”. Lauding the determination of the Indian government in this regard, Liu expressed optimism about where the nation is headed on its semiconductor journey. “Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner…Let’s do this together,” he said. Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 13:37 IST

