Operational creditor files insolvency case against ZEEL

Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), an operational creditor to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has filed an insolvency petition against the media firm claiming ₹211.42 crore of debt.

The operational creditor has sought initiation of an insolvency process against the company. The petition was filed before National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai Bench under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), ZEEL said in a regulatory update.

Stating that the amount is unascertained as the matter is disputed and sub-judice, ZEEL said that the creditor is claiming debt and default towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works”.

ZEEL would be filing its reply rejecting the claim on the ground that there is a pre-existing dispute between the parties on the claimed amount. Further, the claim is not in consonance with the interpretation of the law on the point of payment of royalties, it added.

Earlier in December, private lender IDBI Bank had filed an application seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against ZEEL, claiming ₹149.60 crore of default. The bank’s claim arises under a debt service reserve agreement entered into by the bank and ZEEL for a financial facility availed by Siti Networks, ZEEL had said then.

ZEEL was “vehemently” disputing the bank’s claim. SITI Networks, formerly known as SITI Cable Network, is an Essel Group company. In April, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) had moved NCLT against SITI Networks for alleged default of ₹296 crore, and prior to that in February 2020, IndusInd Bank had moved the bankruptcy court seeking payment of more than ₹89 crore from ZEEL.