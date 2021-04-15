Openreach selects Sterlite Tech as strategic partner for full-fibre network in UK

Openreach plans to take advantage of STL’s cutting-edge Opticonn solution – a specialised set of fibre, cable and interconnect offerings designed to drive significant performance improvements, including up to 30% faster installation.

Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Openreach, the UK’s largest digital network business. Openreach has chosen Sterlite as a key partner to provide optical cable solutions for its new, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable ‘full fibre’ broadband network.

Under the partnership, Sterlite will be responsible for delivering millions of kilometres of optical fibre cable to support the build over the next three years. Openreach has plans to use STL’s expertise and innovation to help accelerate its full-fibre build programme and drive efficiency.

This collaboration with Openreach strengthens a 14-year-old technology and supply relationship between the two companies and further reinforces STL’s commitment to the UK market.

Kevin Murphy, MD for Fibre and Network Delivery at Openreach, said: “Our Full Fibre network build is going faster than ever. We need partners like STL on board to not only help sustain that momentum but also to provide the skills and innovation to help us go even further.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankit Agarwal, CEO Connectivity Solutions Business, Sterlite Technologies, said: “We are extremely excited to join hands with Openreach to build full-fibre broadband networks for millions in the UK. Our customised, 5G-ready optical solutions are ideally suited for Openreach’s future-proof network requirements and we believe they will enable next-gen digital experiences for homes and businesses across the UK. This partnership will be a major step towards our mission of transforming billions of lives through digital networks.”