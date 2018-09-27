Open Data Initiative: Adobe, Microsoft and SAP team up to help clients derive more value from their data

Three to tango: (L-R) Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and SAP’s Bill McDermott.

In today’s world, data is a company’s most valuable asset. However, many businesses—especially in the retail sector—struggle to attain a complete view of their customer interactions and operations, because they are unable to connect information trapped in internal silos. At the same time, important customer information also resides in external silos with intermediary services and third-party providers, limiting a company’s ability to create the right connections, garner intelligence and ultimately extract more value from its own data in real-time to better serve its customers.

With a view to ease this pain point, three tech biggies—Adobe, Microsoft and SAP—have joined hands and announced a unique industry initiative, called Open Data Initiative, with the objective being to help customers connect data across their organisations, find powerful insights and deliver intelligent services with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe, said, “Together we will give enterprises the ability to harness and action massive volumes of customer data to deliver personalised, real-time customer experiences at scale.”

Technology leaders at top retail and consumer products companies, such as The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Walmart, have expressed support and excitement about the Open Data Initiative. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said, “Organisations have a massive opportunity to build AI-powered digital feedback loops for predictive power, automated workflows and, ultimately, improved business outcomes. Together with Adobe and SAP we are taking a first, critical step to helping companies achieve a level of customer and business understanding that has never before been possible.”

Companies around the world use software and services from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP to run product development, operations, finance, marketing, sales, human resources and more. Basically, the Open Data Initiative is a common approach and set of resources for customers based on three guiding principles:

* Every organisation owns and maintains complete, direct control of their data;

* Customers can enable AI-driven business processes to derive insights and intelligence from unified behavioural and operational data;

* A broad partner ecosystem should be able to easily leverage an open and extensible data model to extend the solution.

“Microsoft, Adobe and SAP understand the customer experience is no longer a sales management conversation,” said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. “CEOs are breaking down the silos of the status quo so they can get all people inside their companies focused on serving people outside their companies. With the Open Data Initiative, we will help businesses run with a true single view of the customer.”

To deliver on the Open Data Initiative, the three are enhancing interoperability and data exchange between their applications and platforms— Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP C/4HANA and S/4HANA – through a common data model. The data model will provide for the use of a common data lake service on Microsoft Azure. This unified data store will allow customers their choice of development tools and applications to build and deploy services.

With the Open Data Initiative, firms will be able to unlock siloed data to create new value; bi-directionally move transactional, operational, customer or IoT data to and from the common data lake based on their needs; create data-powered digital feedback loops for greater business impact, while also enabling security and privacy compliance initiatives; build and adopt intelligent applications that natively understand data, relationships, and metadata spanning multiple services from Adobe, SAP, Microsoft and their partners.