Open architechture lets companies stay nimble and scale up at their own pace

Published: May 9, 2019 12:09:41 AM

By Srinath Srinivasan

Cloud solutions were predominantly proprietary, enterprise-specific solutions with closed architectures. However, today, decision makers in many cloud-first companies are keen on adopting an open architecture, which allows seamless integration with existing cloud solutions.
What an open architecture has actually brought to the market is the unique proposition of consumption-based model or an OpEx-based model. This means that an open architecture lets organisations stay nimble and scale up at their own pace, which was only a concept when the idea of cloud technology picked up first. While this technological transformation is underway, all the stakeholders grow with it, finding innovative ways to merge their solutions onto an open platform, allowing for an ecosystem to take shape.

The communication software industry is an early adopter of this transformation. Vishal Agrawal, MD, India & SAARC, Avaya, a communications software major, says, “We have our partners with whom we work to blend their IP and solutions into ours. This allows us to complete the solutions we offer to our end customer.”

Open architecture is essential for the implementation of new technologies. For instance, conversational AI — a technology the market is looking forward to — in the coming years will get integrated with voice bots, with complete end-to-end automation. This requires the coming together of multiple solution providers on a robust open architecture. “Conversational AI and voice bots are going to be one of the most important channels to conduct business down the line. What is available now is just a start,” adds Agrawal. The need of the hour is a communication infrastructure on which these technologies can be implemented. With 5G and faster wireless standards coming in, conversations are expected to see lesser latency.

With better communication infrastructure comes a more effective way of data utilisation, followed by new ways of data security and privacy. “As we move further with AI and big data, data becomes more important, and our teams are tasked with adopting better security processes and best practices.” he adds. Open architecture not only allows enterprises to scale, but also enhances data protection.

India is among the top ten markets for Avaya today. “The customer journey in BFSI, e-commerce, digital services, emergency response systems and healthcare verticals is expected to undergo radical digital transformation. BPOs are moving towards rapid automation. The mid-market and commercial space will adopt technology at a rate that they never have before,” says Agrawal. For communication software companies, an omnichannel customer experience is a priority, which can be achieved with an open architecture.

