Ontario Teachers’ opens India office in Mumbai; ropes in HDFC’s Keki Mistry as advisor

By Raghavendra Kamath

Canadian pension fund manager Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board today said it has opened its India office in Mumbai which will be its sixth global and third office in the Asia Pacific. Ontario Teachers, which has investments of C$3 billion (Rs 18,374 crore) in India, follows its bigger Canadian peers such as CPPIB and CDPQ which have set up offices in the financial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Ontario Teachers’ has assets of C$242.5 billion (Rs 14.85 lakh crore) globally. A week ago, Ontario Teachers’ said it would acquire a 30% stake in Mahindra Susten, part of Mahindra group for an equity value of Rs 2,371 crore ($300 million). The duo is looking to float an infrastructure investment trust (InVIT). Over the next seven years, Ontario Teachers’ has committed to deploy an additional amount of up to Rs 3,550 crore ($450 million) into the business and the InvIT.

It has invested Rs 1,500 crore in NHAI’s roads InvIT and an investment in KKR’s India roads portfolio. It has also committed $1 billion to the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. Ontario Teachers said the Mumbai office will target investments in the country across all asset classes, including public and private equities, infrastructure, real estate, credit and venture and growth equity.

“India is an attractive investment destination and will be one of our growth markets over the next 5-10 years. It has a large, growing, and dynamic economy, with openness to foreign capital which makes it a strategically important market for us,” said Jo Taylor, president and chief executive officer, of Ontario Teachers. A founding team of approximately 10 team members will be based in Ontario Teachers’ Mumbai office by the end of 2022, comprising a mix of local talent and transfers from its other offices, it said.

The fund manager has roped in Keki Mistry, vice chairman & CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) as a senior advisor. In his global advisory role, Mistry is helping to further enhance Ontario Teachers’ market reach, providing access to a high-quality network and opportunities, and sharing guidance on market dynamics. He is not involved in the day-to-day operations of Ontario Teachers’ business, it clarified.

“I’m pleased to be partnering with Ontario Teachers’, one of the world’s preeminent institutional investors. I look forward to helping Ontario Teachers’ to continue to build its network and portfolio,” Mistry said. Ben Chan, executive managing director and head of Asia-Pacific, manages all of Ontario Teachers’ activities in the region including oversight of its Hong Kong, Singapore and Mumbai offices.

Ontario Teachers appointed Deepak Dara as a senior managing director and head of India and will take on this role in early 2023. He will report to Chan. Dara joined Ontario Teachers’ in 2020 as Chief of Staff to the Chief Investment Officer Prior to joining Ontario Teachers’, Dara was part of the leadership team of the Boston Consulting Group’s principal investor and private equity practice. “The last 12 months saw a marked growth in our investment activities in India, and I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to further build out our presence, networks and capabilities in the country,” Dara said.