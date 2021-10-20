OnMobile Global announces new leadership structure; names Sanjay Baweja as MD, Global CEO

To ensure greater focus on the strategic growth of the gaming business, Krish Seshadri takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ONMO, the statement said.

OnMobile Global has announced a new leadership structure and named Sanjay Baweja as its Managing Director and Global CEO. Krish Seshadri takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ONMO with a dedicated emphasis on D2C mobile gaming and social e-sports, the company said in a regulatory filing on late Tuesday night.

“OnMobile, the global leader in mobile entertainment, with its continued efforts on building itself to be a pioneer in social esports has announced a new leadership structure to further strengthen its focus towards the key business functions, D2C gaming and B2B products & solutions,” it added.

Baweja was associated with OnMobile Global Ltd as an Independent Director on the Board from September 2015 till May 2020 and as Chief Financial Officer since June 2020.

He has played key roles in mergers and acquisitions across geographies. His last assignment was as Group President for the Bhartiya Group, where he was responsible for all group strategic initiatives, exploring new tie-ups and business transformation. He has held leadership roles in Xerox; Emaar MGF Land and Bharti Airtel.

To ensure greater focus on the strategic growth of the gaming business, Krish Seshadri takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ONMO, the statement said.

In other key changes under the B2B business unit, Biswajit Nandi will oversee all Global Sales as SVP, OnMobile Global. Ignacio Martin Velasco will be dedicated to the achievement of the Emocion business as VP and Head of Digital Business Unit. Bengaluru-headquartered OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as videos, tones, games and contests. It has an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users and over 100 million active subscribers across several geographies based on current deployments.