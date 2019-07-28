Only CSC has rights for mock test and books of Super 30’s Anand Kumar, says CEO; to set up 6,000 Academy centres

Anand Kumar is a mathematician who is best known for his Super 30 programme. (Image: ANI)

Special purpose vehicle by the Ministry of Electronics and IT — CSC e-Governance Services India’s CSC Academy is the only one authorised to offer Professor Anand’s (Super 30) mock test along with exclusive rights to sell his books, said CSC e-Governance CEO Dinesh Tyagi as the Academy is now setting up 6,000 Academy centres at the block level in three months, PTI reported. The Academy has already set-up 1,070 CSC centres that offer professional learning for learners to boost entrepreneurship in India.

The courses will be offered from partner institutes such as National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Symbiosis University, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), and National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT).

35 per cent of India’s students don’t go to college while 65 per cent don’t study beyond that because of either affordability, inaccessibility of institutions etc., PTI reported citing Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance. “Most of our CSC success stories have been around education. This shows the appetite to learn among people in rural areas. We need to take education to their doorstep,” he said.

For Symbiosis, students will have to appear for the examination at the Academy centres while for courses in NIOS, NIELIT and IGNOU, tests will be conducted at their authorised centres. The Academy will cater to men and women irrespective of age who wants to study, according to Tyagi. The centres will enable students to prepare for different competitive exams apart from picking degree, diploma and certificate courses.

CSC had earlier this month reportedly announced a partnership with social network giant Facebook and HDFC Bank to offer digital marketing skills 2.5 lakh to women entrepreneurs in 3,000 villages across 10 states in India. CSC had also tied up with HDFC Bank earlier this month to offer a co-branded credit card to rural or village-level entrepreneurs to manage their everyday business expenses.