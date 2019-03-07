Only 70 out of 119 Jet Airways aircraft operational, says DGCA official

The Indian aviation watchdog official added that the airline has been told that only “air worthy” aircraft, which are completely fit for flying, should be used in operations.

Only 70 out of the total 119 aircraft of Jet Airways are currently operational, a senior DGCA official said Thursday. The remaining 49 aircraft are grounded and the airline has been told to ensure that passengers do not suffer because of flight cancellations resulting from this situation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation official told PTI.

The official described the situation as “dynamic”, indicating more aircraft of the Airways could be grounded. The Indian aviation watchdog official added that the airline has been told that only “air worthy” aircraft, which are completely fit for flying, should be used in operations. According to Jet Airways website, the airline has 119 aircraft in its fleet.