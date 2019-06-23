Only 26% leaders in India equipped to lead future businesses, says report

By: |
Published: June 23, 2019 7:01:07 PM

The report reveals that 72 per cent of investors believe that traditional and legacy leadership will not be fit for the future. According to the report, there is an urgent need to develop a pipeline of future-ready leaders.

Investors and analysts in India rate talent as very important across enterprises, especially at the top ? 92 per cent cite an exceptional CEO as critical to an organisation?s success.

Investors on average believe that only 26 per cent of leaders in India are equipped to lead future businesses, according to a report. The finding is part of Korn Ferry’s global report on leadership, which takes the view of investors and analysts on leadership of companies.  These investors are asset and investment management companies with global assets under management of over USD 1 billion covering sectors like financial services, business services, technology, media and telecommunications and manufacturing.

Investors and analysts in India rate talent as very important across enterprises, especially at the top — 92 per cent cite an exceptional CEO as critical to an organisation’s success.  “With little opportunity to lead and a continuous flow of talent into the workforce, Indian organisations need to focus on identifying high performers and give them the opportunity to become self-disruptive leaders. Failing to do so could contribute to other countries’ ability to entice future leaders away,” the report stated.

To capitalise on an increasingly disruptive world, companies must accelerate their identification, recruitment, retention, development, and promotion of leaders with self-disruptive potential at all levels of the business, it added.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

