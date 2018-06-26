Online property registration to be launched in Amritsar tomorrow

Additional Chief Secretary Revenue-cum-FCR Vini Mahajan said so far 90,486 documents were registered through the cloud-based National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS).

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will launch an online property registration system in Amritsar tomorrow. The National Generic Document Registration System will be rolled out by the chief minister through video-conferencing. Barely eight months after its launch at Moga and Adampur in November last, Singh’s pilot project of giving transparent and corruption-free governance in online property registration has been successfully implemented in 21 districts (162 sub-registrar offices), an official spokesperson said.

Revenue minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said, “This people-friendly paperless transaction has been lapped up by the people as it increases transparency in the property registration process. It is also a clear indication of the people’s faith in the chief minister’s promise to provide hassle-free services to them.” He further said that the ‘Tatkal’ system of appointment would also be launched soon.

She said the online property registration facility was created at the NGDRS portal, which had been running successfully in 21 districts of SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Faridkot, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Bathinda, Fazilka, Patiala, SBS Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Moga, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana.

The consumers can reach the department’s website for online registration. The switch-over from manual to online property registration has been smooth, consumer confidence has increased and the project is making a clear headway, Mahajan added.