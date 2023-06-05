ONLINE KHATA: Say goodbye to accounting woes

OnlineKhata is a simple, easy-to-use online billing cloud-based software for micro and small businesses. It is the flagship product of Mumbai-based Bookmatic and includes all the essential fundamentals of accounting from invoicing to bill management, record-keeping to GST filing and much more. “It is suited for small businesses such as service providers, startups, shop owners and retailers where the owners have limited or zero accounting knowledge,” says Krishnakant Mane, founder, director & CTO, Online Khata. “It takes care of all your accounting needs through its automated service and eliminates the need for an accountant. One can generate business accounts like profit & loss statements, balance sheets and GST reports in minutes.”

Being totally blind himself, Mane became Asia’s first visually challenged IT professional in 2003. He then joined the team that developed free talking software for blind computer users. Later on, he went on to develop a free and open-source software called GNUKhata, an initiative funded by the National Internet Exchange of India and the Kerala government. In 2016, his wife Prajkta Patkar joined him and continued to develop GNU Khata. In 2019 they decided to create a commercially viable cloud-based solution, thus OnlineKhata was initiated.

Today OnlineKhata is the preferred choice of small businesses, micro-enterprises, and professionals as it automatically generates accounting entries on the creation of bills. It has more than 3,000 active users. “The subscription model of our business is particularly liked by micro and small service providers, small traders, semi-urban enterprises and startups,” says Mane. OnlineKhata is estimated to have more than 25,000 active users by December 2023. OnlineKhata will soon add features such as voice-driven billing, AI-based trade trends, smart stock management, and several other modules in the next six months.

BOOKKEEPING GOES HIGH TECH

* Offers automated GST billing software

*Generates P&L statements, balance sheets and GST reports in minutes

* Targets 25,000 active users by December 2023

* To add new features such as voice-driven billing, AI-based trade trends soon