Online food market to grow 16% by 2023; $17 billion opportunity thanks to rise in working women

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 4:33 PM

"The Indian online food ordering market is slated to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.2 per cent at USD 17.02 billion by 2023," it said.

delivery boy, swiggy delivery boy job, zomato delivery job,78 per cent of the individuals order food online because it’s convenient.

The online food ordering market in India is likely to grow at over 16 per cent annually to touch USD 17.02 billion by 2023, according to a study by business consultancy firm Market Research Future. The study, titled ‘Digital Platforms Reign in the Food Ordering Market’, said the growth in online food ordering market has been attributed to the rising number of women in working population in most of the metro cities.

“The Indian online food ordering market is slated to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.2 per cent at USD 17.02 billion by 2023,” it said.

According to the study, 95 per cent of the respondents surveyed order food online, owing to promotional offers and discounts, while 84 per cent individuals said its hassle-free and time-saving.

It added that 78 per cent of the individuals order food online because it’s convenient. And 73 per cent order food online because of a wide variety of cuisines on a single-click. “Lunch is the most preferred meal to be ordered online and card payment is the most preferred mode of payment,” it added.

Bengaluru gets the highest number of online orders as compared to other cities with 20 per cent of the market share acquired by the southern city, the report said. It is followed by Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad with a share of 18 per cent, 17 per cent, 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, while other cities accounted for 18 per cent of the market share.

“The rising number of logistics providers has also enabled food delivery companies to optimise their fleet, thereby reducing delivery time. Online food delivery platforms are focused towards acquisitions and are collaborating with logistics companies to manage delivery operations in the dedicated region,” it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Online food market to grow 16% by 2023; $17 billion opportunity thanks to rise in working women
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition