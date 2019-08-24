Online dining out platforms support NRAI campaign

While Magicpin did not offer discounts, it gave certain promotional offers like cashbacks.

Online dining out and restaurant reservation platforms on Friday said they supported the National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) logout campaign — a move to protest against the deep discounting resorted to by the platforms. Dineout, Magicpin, Nearbuy.com said they have rejigged their discounting and promotional features.

Nearbuy. Com said it has made changes to the platform to further empower restaurants to fully control what they sell and at what price they sell. “Nearbuy.com has set up a special team that will act as a concierge for all restaurants so that the restaurants can take advantage of these features,” the firm said in a statement.

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder at Dineout, said the platform has extended its loyalty management module of its B2B platform, inResto at zero cost to restaurant partners. inResto is a product which helps restaurants run their own loyalty programme. Magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said the platform will offer marketing credits worth `3,000 to all members of NRAI and restaurant ecosystem for the next 30 days as a token of support.

While Magicpin did not offer discounts, it gave certain promotional offers like cashbacks.

Last week, over 1,000 restaurants across the country delisted themselves from dine-in programmes offered by the platforms as part of ‘logout’ campaign led by NRAI. The number now stands at over 2,500. The decision to rejig discounting and promotional schemes was reached at a two-day meeting held between the platforms and NRAI earlier this week.

Meanwhile, NRAI said Zomato’s move to walk away from the logout campaign was insignificant. “From our end, that simply implies #ZoGoisNoGo,” NRAI president Rahul Singh said.